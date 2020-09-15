Delimitation of 398 village punchayats, 53 neighbourhood counsels in final stage: DEC

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Attock Noor-ul-Khitab has said that delimitation of 398 village punchayats and 53 neighbourhood counsels was in final stage and the lists in this regard would be displayed in his office on September 18.

Noor-ul-Khitab said that objections regarding delimitation would be accepted within 15 days after the display of delimitation lists and the copies of the delimitation maps could be obtained after fulfilling the prerequisites.

He said that electoral lists would also be received soon from the competent authority and applications would be invited for correction/transfer of voter Names .

Noor-ul-Khitab said that the doors of his office would always remain open for the people having any querry related to electoral lists and delimitations.

On the occassion Election Officer Syed Zaigham Altaf was also present.