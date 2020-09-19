Delimitation of 398 Village Punchayats, 53 neighborhood counsels almost completed: DEC

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :District Election Commissioner Attock Noor ul Khitab has said that delimitation of 398 Village Punchayats and 53 neighbourhood counsels is almost completed.

DEC Attock said the lists in this regard will be displayed in his office in second week of Oct, this year which was earlier scheduled for display on September 18. He said this while talking to newsmen after taking over his responsibilities as DEC.

On the occasion Election Officer Syed Zaigham Altaf was also present.

DEC Noor ul Khitab said that objections regarding delimitations will be accepted within 15 days after the display of delimitation lists and adding that copies of the delimitation maps could be obtained after fulfilling the prerequisites.

He said that electoral lists will also be received soon from the competent authority and applications will be invited for correction/transfer of voter Names.

Noor ul Khitab said that the doors of his office would always remain open for the people having any query related to electoral lists and delimitations.

He said that objections regarding delimitations will be received in the office of Regional Election Commissioner on Form 2.

The person raising objection must be the voter of the area and his presence on the day of scrutiny will be mandatory .