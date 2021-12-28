UrduPoint.com

Delimitation Of Constituencies For Punjab LG Polls Notified

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Delimitation of constituencies for Punjab LG polls notified

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced schedule of delimitation of the villages and neighborhoods in Punjab for the next local government elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced schedule of delimitation of the villages and neighborhoods in Punjab for the next local government elections.

According to the schedule, in the first phase, ground work including maps will be prepared within a fortnight from Dec 27 to Jan 10.

The preparation of the preliminary list of Constituencies by the delimitation committees would take place between January 11 and February 9.

The publication of the preliminary list of constituencies for inviting representations and objections would be on February 10; whereas, the filing of representations and objections before the delimitation authorities by the voters concerned would take place between February 11 to February 25.

The disposal of representations and objections by the delimitation authorities would happen from February 11 to March 12.

The last date for the communication of decisions of the delimitation authorities to the delimitation committees would be March 13 to March 19; while the final publication of the list of constituencies by the delimitation committees would take place on March 22.

