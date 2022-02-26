In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief and Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) President, Farooq Abdullah, has said that Delimitation Commission's fresh proposals have increased alienation in the territory and the panel has worked in favour of BJP only under a "planned strategy".

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of PAGD's press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said the recommendations made by the Delimitation Commission are biased and whatever they have advocated has in fact increased the alienation across IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"I see a larger plan in whatever Delimitation Panel has done. The commission has worked in favour of BJP as I foresee that the plan is to get a resolution passed in favour of Article 370 in the J-K assembly and then BJP will itself take the case to the court and claim victory," he said.

Farooq Abdullah said the seats have been increased in a way to benefit BJP and to help the party sail through the elections.