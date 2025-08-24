Delivery and governance top agenda for govt :Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Sunday said the government is committed to taking the country to new heights through good governance and effective delivery.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that after a difficult period, the government’s focus is now on providing relief to the people.

He noted that the economic situation has stabilized, the rupee has remained steady, and inflation has declined.

“Pakistan's economy was recovering steadily and key indicators were moving in a positive direction,” he added.

The minister added that the stock market is showing strong performance, remittances are increasing, and for the first time in a decade, Pakistan’s balance of payments has turned positive.

He said that the ongoing economic reforms under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership were yielding positive results.