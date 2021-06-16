Delivery bid of sub-standard cooking oil to eateries of city foiled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Police foiled a delivery bid of huge quantity of sub-standard cooking oil to megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Wednesday, Quaidabad Police arrested three accused after recovery of thousands of liters of sub-standard cooking oil from two tankers which was to be delivered to eateries in city.

SHO Quaidabad Police Station told APP that action was taken on a tip off. He said over 50 tons of oil was seized from the tankers.

The unhealthy oil in some bottles was also seized from a vehicle under use of arrested accused.

Arrested Allah Bakhsh, Aqib Javed and Sajjad revealed that seized oil was being supplied to hotels and shops.