Delivery Bid Of Sub-standard Cooking Oil To Eateries Of City Foiled
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Police foiled a delivery bid of huge quantity of sub-standard cooking oil to megalopolis.
According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Wednesday, Quaidabad Police arrested three accused after recovery of thousands of liters of sub-standard cooking oil from two tankers which was to be delivered to eateries in city.
SHO Quaidabad Police Station told APP that action was taken on a tip off. He said over 50 tons of oil was seized from the tankers.
The unhealthy oil in some bottles was also seized from a vehicle under use of arrested accused.
Arrested Allah Bakhsh, Aqib Javed and Sajjad revealed that seized oil was being supplied to hotels and shops.