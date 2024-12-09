Delivery boy crushed to death

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A teenage delivery boy has been crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near Chachi mohallah in the limits of Wah Saddar police station.

The police said a speedy dumper recklessly rammed over 17-year-old Bilal Sultan, resulting in his body torn into pieces.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.