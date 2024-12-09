Delivery Boy Crushed To Death
Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A teenage delivery boy has been crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near Chachi mohallah in the limits of Wah Saddar police station.
The police said a speedy dumper recklessly rammed over 17-year-old Bilal Sultan, resulting in his body torn into pieces.
The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene.
The police registered a case and launched further investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of former PM Feroz Khan Noon observed1 minute ago
-
Posters highlight human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Corruption – A menace destroying our noble norms12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
AMI board of governors makes key decisions during meeting22 minutes ago
-
Governor terms lack of infrastructure a major obstacle to development of sports in Balochistan11 hours ago
-
WCLA starts enactment of Royal Darbar at Dewan-e-Aam11 hours ago
-
IIOJK face severe financial crunch, public servants, contractors cries after they badly suffer11 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to observe World Human Rights Day with renewed resolve on Tuesday11 hours ago
-
Young Kashmiri cricketer dies in IIOJK11 hours ago
-
Two black bears captured, released in IIOJK12 hours ago
-
AJK's Neelam valley lashes with 2nd spell of snowfall attracting heavy influx of tourists12 hours ago