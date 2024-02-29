Delivery boy shot dead in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A delivery boy was shot dead near Karachi University on Thursday in Karachi.

The police sources said that the delivery boy was targeted by three people riding a motorbike, reported a private news channel.

Unknown men fled the scene after killing the delivery boy. Initial investigation ruled out robbery resistance behind the killing, while further investigation is underway.

The dead body has been shifted to the nearby hospital.