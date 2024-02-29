Delivery Boy Shot Dead In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A delivery boy was shot dead near Karachi University on Thursday in Karachi.
The police sources said that the delivery boy was targeted by three people riding a motorbike, reported a private news channel.
Unknown men fled the scene after killing the delivery boy. Initial investigation ruled out robbery resistance behind the killing, while further investigation is underway.
The dead body has been shifted to the nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farooq Rehmani condemns JKMC Ban, SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone4 minutes ago
-
18 smoke-emitting vehicles fined4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Dogar to contest for slot of NA Speaker4 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified4 minutes ago
-
Delegation of small, medium enterprise Germany calls on KP Governor4 minutes ago
-
Pink salt may be projected as Pakistani product in world markets: President Alvi4 minutes ago
-
PR CEO announces plans for train restoration, improvements4 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Leadership Soft Skills held at UoS4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 16 lawbreakers14 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice14 minutes ago
-
Suraiya Bibi becomes second female, 22nd Deputy Speaker KP Assembly14 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked14 minutes ago