Delivery of Corona vaccine begins in Punjab under high security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The delivery of coronavirus vaccine to the identified spots has been started in Punjab under strict security arrangements.

This was informed by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Captain(retired) M Usman Younis in a statement here on Wednesday. He said that cooperation of the security institutions had been hired due to high demand of the vaccine and security issues.

Secretary Usman acknowledged that P&SHD got the cooperation of all concerned departments for transportation, storage and management of the vaccine.

He said that issues like theft, receiving of consignment by fake officers, terrorist attacks on vaccine carriers, accidents and danger of fake vaccine exchange on the way could be faced so involvement of security forces was needed.

He assured that transportation of the vaccine was being made in the cold storage vehicles under the supervision of police.