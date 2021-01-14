(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post Thursday said that the delays in delivery of international postal mail were due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notification, the Pakistan Post said that many countries of the world have restricted the processing of international postal service in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We do our best to ensure that the shipments reach the destinations with minimum delays," Pakistan Post explained and hoped that the postal service would be restored in full volume and with all countries very soon. While the shipments to open countries would reach within the stipulated time frame.

It may be mentioned here that the Universal Postal Union (UPU) International Bureau has been monitoring the disruptions to the global postal supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeking to identify possible ways to mitigate its impact � particularly with regard to the widespread restrictions and cancellations of passenger flights, said a UPU statement.

The UPU is currently looking for alternatives to help Union member countries and their designated operators (DOs) airlift postal dispatches held in the offices of exchange of many countries.

In this regard, the International Bureau urges DOs to explore the use of cargo flights as an alternative to passenger flights where possible.