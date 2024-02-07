Delivery of polling materials, logistical preparations underway

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The process of delivery of polling material to polling staff for the general elections has started at Tank and Dera Ismail Khan amid tight security.

The district returning officer Tank has requested the presiding officers to visit the Government Degree College Boys Tank to collect polling materials and ballot papers etc., for their respective polling stations.

The polling materials were provided for polling stations including all polling stations located in City One and City Two, polling stations in Gara Baloch, polling stations in Kot Pathan, Ranwal, Yar Muhammad Koruna, Karri Alf Shah, GPS Rahim Koruna Peer Katch, GPS Awanabad and GPS Gul Din Korona.

Similarly, polling materials are being delivered to polling stations in two national and five provincial Constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan.

At Ratta Kulachi Stadium in Dera, the polling materials were being provided to presiding officers for 821 polling stations including 282 for men, 262 for women, and 277 combined polling stations.

Stringent security measures have been made for the peaceful conduct of the general elections as out of a total of 821 polling stations, 138 have been declared highly sensitive, 525 sensitive, and 158 as normal.