MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said that his government attached highest priority for the promoting education as the it could play a pivotal role for development of the society.

He continued that the AJK the government was taking revolutionary steps for the promoting education and all resources were being utilized to achieve this objective and to ensure the provision of basic facilities in the educational institutions.

The prime minister expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Khawaja Muhammad Ahsan in the State metropolitan.

He called for giving Special attention for the training in educational institutions and added that the government was taking concrete steps on priority to raise the standard of education and all school going children would be enrolled in the educational institutions within a five year.

He urged the teachers to perform their duty with honesty and supplement government efforts in raising the education standard in the state.

He said the government would complete the earthquake affected school buildings and would also ensure the provision of basic facilities in educational institutions.

The AJK prime minister sought details of post-NTS quality education and recruitment without going through the NTS process.

He directed to ensure the moral training of students and special emphasis on the character building of the students to shoulder future responsibilities.

The prime minister said that the buildings of the educational institutions would be constructed and the provision of basic facilities in the educational institutions would be ensured.

"To raise the standard of education, concrete steps will be taken including transparency in the recruitment process of teachers so that the architects of the future will be better trained," he added.

He directed for the provision of water, wash rooms, electricity and other basic facilities in all educational institutions.