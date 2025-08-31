Delivery of quality foodstuff to consumers stands as the top priority of the state admin: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that ensuring the provision of quality foodstuff to the consumers stood as the top priority of his government in the state.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Nutrition International, led by Deputy Country Director Dr. Irfanullah, which called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister directed the Food Authority officials to work with a missionary spirit to ensure the availability of quality food at divisional, district, and tehsil levels. He said coordination with international organizations would help enhance the efficiency of the department.

He further stressed the need for regular inspection of edible items to curb adulteration, adding that the Food Authority would be strengthened at the district level and provided with necessary resources.

During the meeting, Dr. Irfanullah said Nutrition International has been working in Azad Kashmir and has already trained 40 food department officers. He announced that the organization would also assist in equipping laboratories to detect adulteration in edible oil, flour, salt, and other items.

It is worth mentioning here that Nutrition International handed over modern laboratory equipment, including Qualitative Rapid Testing Kits, which will help test fortification in flour, oil, and salt. The CDR Food Lab will also be used for testing free fatty acid value, peroxide value, iodine value, p-anisidine value, and Check Chroma3. The equipment will also help to check the fortification of vitamin A in edible oil.

The organization reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the Food Authority with modern technology in the future.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq presented a shield to Dr. Irfanullah in recognition of Nutrition International’s services.

The delegation included Senior National Program Manager Zameer Haider, Hafizullah, and Imtiaz Ali. Minister for Food Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Secretary Food and Vice Chairman Food Authority Sohail Azam, Director Food Abdul Hameed Kayani, Ms. Mehwish Khadim, Shoaib Khurshid, and other officials were also present.

APP/ahr/378