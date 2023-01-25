UrduPoint.com

Delivery Of Quality Higher Education Matching To Modern Age: VC Dr. Younis Javed:

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Delivery of quality higher education matching to modern age: VC Dr. Younis Javed:

University of Kotli, Azad Jammu & Kashmir's Vice Chancellor Brig (Retd) Prof. Dr. Younis Javed SI (M) said the varsity was determined for delivery of quality education harmonious to the need of the modern age to produce quality future architects of the nation

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Jan, 2023 ):University of Kotli, Azad Jammu & Kashmir's Vice Chancellor Brig (Retd) Prof. Dr. Younis Javed SI (M) said the varsity was determined for delivery of quality education harmonious to the need of the modern age to produce quality future architects of the nation.

He was presiding over the 6th Annual Award Distribution Ceremony hosted by the Department of Biotechnology at the University's Multipurpose Hall Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Basic & Applied Sciences Dr. Muhammad Irshad, Head of Department Dr. Sajida Rasheed and other faculty members were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Younus continued that with hard work and dedication we can make this university a model institution not only for Azad Kashmir but also for Pakistan. He advised former Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences Dr. Asad Hussain Shah (who is on post-doc in UK) to work on the research culture of Cranfield University and implement such a model in his department.

Expressing his satisfaction on the performance of the department, Dr.

Younus said that the management of the department is working tirelessly to improve its image, other departments should follow their footsteps and organize such functions regularly.

He also congratulated the faculty and especially the department for the successful conduct of the program.

In the program Prof. Dr. Mushtaq A. Sajid (Director Advanced Studies & Research), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Maroof Khan (Treasurer), Dr. Muhammad Irshad (Dean, Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences), Dr. Iftikhar Hussain (Registrar), Heads of various departments, Faculty members and Students participated in large numbers.

Earlier, former Dean and Chairman Dr. Asad Hussain Shah and Serving Chairperson Dr. Sajida Rasheed gave a detailed presentation about the achievements and progress of the department and assured that they will devote all their energies to make it a world-class department.

At the end of the program, the outstanding students and staff were awarded with commemorative certificates.

