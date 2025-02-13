Open Menu

Delivery Of Quick Medical Cover At Emergency, DHQ Teaching Hospital Equipped With Latest Filter Clinics: MS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Delivery of quick medical cover at emergency, DHQ teaching hospital equipped with latest filter clinics: MS

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Feb, 2025) Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Dr. Amir Aziz on Thursday said under the spirit to deliver swift medical services to the patients, state of the art filter clinics had been set up in the hospital .

He told APP here that the prime objectives of the clinics was to lessen the burden on emergency (Accident and Trauma) department in the hospital and facilitate the highly serious patients who needed immediate critical care could immediately be treated accordingly.

Elaborating the salient features of the clinics, the MS said under the broad-based vision of the AJK Prime Minister Ch Anwar ul Haq about delivery of quality quick medical aid to serious patients landing at the Accident and Emergency Wing of the Hospital, the hospital's administration was determined to expedite the health care services to masses both for in and outdoor patients in line with the need of the modern era.

He reaffirmed the State Health Department was taking measures to deliver to the best possible medical facilities to the people in the district.

Dr. Amir Aziz while stressing the need of continuous learning and educational sessions for postgraduate resident doctors and house officers, underlined that the hospital was simultaneously managing the capacity building training programs for the doctors besides for nursing officers adding such learning programs were being held under the auspices of the hospital through the professional senior staff on weekly basis.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

28 minutes ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

43 minutes ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

2 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

2 hours ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

3 hours ago
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

3 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

4 hours ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan