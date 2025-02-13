- Home
Delivery Of Quick Medical Cover At Emergency, DHQ Teaching Hospital Equipped With Latest Filter Clinics: MS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Feb, 2025) Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Dr. Amir Aziz on Thursday said under the spirit to deliver swift medical services to the patients, state of the art filter clinics had been set up in the hospital .
He told APP here that the prime objectives of the clinics was to lessen the burden on emergency (Accident and Trauma) department in the hospital and facilitate the highly serious patients who needed immediate critical care could immediately be treated accordingly.
Elaborating the salient features of the clinics, the MS said under the broad-based vision of the AJK Prime Minister Ch Anwar ul Haq about delivery of quality quick medical aid to serious patients landing at the Accident and Emergency Wing of the Hospital, the hospital's administration was determined to expedite the health care services to masses both for in and outdoor patients in line with the need of the modern era.
He reaffirmed the State Health Department was taking measures to deliver to the best possible medical facilities to the people in the district.
Dr. Amir Aziz while stressing the need of continuous learning and educational sessions for postgraduate resident doctors and house officers, underlined that the hospital was simultaneously managing the capacity building training programs for the doctors besides for nursing officers adding such learning programs were being held under the auspices of the hospital through the professional senior staff on weekly basis.
