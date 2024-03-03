Delivery of ration bags under Punjab govt Nigehban Ramazan package begins

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The delivery of ration bags to the deserving people at their doorstep has been started across the Multan division under Punjab government's Nigehban Ramzan Package.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan said that the ration bags would be delivered to over nine lac deserving people across the division.

She said that the Punjab Food Authority has been given task for checking the quality of all food items.

The QR code on all ration bags will be scanned from the identity card and given to the concerned person.

The people could contact Assistant Commissioner's office in case of any problem or absence of the concerned person.

The verification of deserving people has been completed through Benazir Income Support Programme and Nadra data.

She further informed that the ration bags included 10 kg flour, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg flour, 2 kg and two kg rice.

As many as 3,37138 people in Multan district, 216765 deserving people in Khanewal district 234169 people in Wahari district and 136840 people in Lodhran will be able to benefit from the scheme.

Maryam Khan stated that all record will be compiled in the Assistant Commissioner's office while third party audit of the entire scheme will also be conducted.

The district administration, food department, food authority will jointly carry out this noble cause.

A Ramazan Bazaar will be set up in Shamsabad in Multan, she concluded.