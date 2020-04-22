UrduPoint.com
Delivery Of Ration Continues At The Doorstep Of Deserving Families: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that under the guidance and consultation of parliamentarians the delivery of ration bags was continues at the doorstep of deserving families by local Zakat committees in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that under the guidance and consultation of parliamentarians the delivery of ration bags was continues at the doorstep of deserving families by local Zakat committees in the district.

Deputy Commissioner said on Wednesday 4500 Ration Bags among deserving families have been delivered in 3 Tehsils of district whereas the 288 local Zakat committees have handed over new lists to the district administration of 5760 deserving people after complete regular survey.

Omar Sher Chattah said that on the request of district administration the rich people, political leaders, trade organizations, industrial and commercial institutions have provided 4500 ration bags adding that each bag contained 10 Kg Four, 3 kg Sugar, 3 kg Ghee/oil, 3 kg rice, 3 Kg pulses, 250 gram tea, and 3 washing soaps.

He further said that 132 local Zakat Committees of Tehsil Mianwali have delivered 2300 deserving families, 72 of Tehsil Piplan among 1300 families and 84 Local Zakat committees have delivered 900 ration bags among the deserving people so far.

