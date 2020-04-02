UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delivery Of Relief Package To Over Two Million Families To Start In Two Days: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:06 PM

Delivery of relief package to over two million families to start in two days: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday the government would provide relief package to more than two million families across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday the government would provide relief package to more than two million families across the province.

Talking to media persons in Bannu he said registration of poor families under Ehsaas Program and BISP has been started and relief cheques would be distributed among deserving people within two days.

The chief minister said the government and administration was keeping strict eye on prices of daily used commodities and warned the hoarders and profiteers of strict action.

Mahmood Khan appealed the general public to stay at homes and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies in this regard and maintain social distancing.

Earlier, the chief minister visited quarantine center and isolation ward in Bannu.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz and Commissioner Bannu division were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Media Government Million

Recent Stories

IAEA Supports Efforts Against COVID-19 by Providin ..

3 minutes ago

IG Frontier Corp reviews corona lockdown situation ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmay chief presents Rs10 million cheque ..

3 minutes ago

Russia May Become Net Seller of Gold in 2nd Quarte ..

3 minutes ago

Highest spike takes Russia cases over 3,500

3 minutes ago

Togo declares 'state of emergency' over virus

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.