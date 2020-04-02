Delivery of relief package to over two million families to start in two days: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday the government would provide relief package to more than two million families across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday the government would provide relief package to more than two million families across the province.

Talking to media persons in Bannu he said registration of poor families under Ehsaas Program and BISP has been started and relief cheques would be distributed among deserving people within two days.

The chief minister said the government and administration was keeping strict eye on prices of daily used commodities and warned the hoarders and profiteers of strict action.

Mahmood Khan appealed the general public to stay at homes and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies in this regard and maintain social distancing.

Earlier, the chief minister visited quarantine center and isolation ward in Bannu.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz and Commissioner Bannu division were also present on the occasion.