Delivery of Rs12000 to deserving families to begin on April 9:Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir here Wednesday said Rs12,000 would be given from tomorrow (Thursday) through online system to deserving families under federal government Ehsaas Cash Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir here Wednesday said Rs12,000 would be given from tomorrow (Thursday) through online system to deserving families under Federal government Ehsaas Cash Programme.

Briefing the media here Wednesday, Ajmal Wazir said 3500 centres have been established for this purpose.

He said six thousand rupees will be given to 2.

2 million families from provincial government relief package in the second phase.

The adviser highly appreciated the services of doctors and paramedic staff across the province combating the coronavirus as frontline workers.

He said the coming generation would always remember these heroes who were safeguarding the corona-affected humanities with national spirit.

The adviser further said more than fifteen thousand Afghans national have been returned to Afghanistan from Torkham border so far.