Delivery service mechanism starts resolving complaints of Multan residents: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Mahmood Akhtar Javed on Tuesday said the service at doorstep mechanism had started working resolve the complaints of city resident regarding cleanliness during the ongoing week.

The teams of Metropolitan Corporation Multan, he said, were actively engaged in meeting assigned targets and had secured prominent place among better performers in Punjab. All the complaints lodged by the public through the application were being resolved in time, he added in statement.

Javed Akhtar said the Punjab chief minister's programme had triggered a competition across the province with officials and functionaries trying to be swift leaving the rest behind in solving public complaints.

He said that best performers would be rewarded while the poor performers would be punished. The administration was getting public feedback through a special application.

He said all the departments were also recording their accomplishments on the same application that was making the whole process almost flawless.

The big city roads and narrow streets were undergoing cleanliness, and street lights being fixed wherever deficiency pointed out, he added.