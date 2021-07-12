Delta COVID-19 variant spreads more rapidly

The new Delta COVID-19 virus which has been surfaced in the district spread more than ten times faster compared to other types of a novel coronavirus, District Health Surveillance Officer Health Authority, Dr Waqar Ahmed said here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The new Delta COVID-19 virus which has been surfaced in the district spread more than ten times faster compared to other types of a novel coronavirus, District Health Surveillance Officer Health Authority, Dr Waqar Ahmed said here on Monday.

Talking to media persons, he said that the Delta variant was more transmissible and badly affect the human's respiratory system.

He advised the residents to use double face masks, avoid visiting crowded places and dispose of the mask after using it the first time.

Dr Waqar asked the residents to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to avoid the further spread of the deadly disease.

Meanwhile according to data shared by the District Corona Management centre, around 31 people had become victims of the COVID-19 virus during the last 24 hours in the district with fifteen belonged to Rawal Town, two from Potohar town, three from Rawalpindi Cantt, two Taxila, three Islamabad and one each from Kahutta, Gujar Khan, Attock, Sargodha, Abbottabad and AJK.

"Presently 59 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 16 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,9 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,25 in Institute of Urology and 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital ".

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,24 stable and 34 were in moderate condition.

The district health authority further told that so far 870,985 people including 32,159 health workers and 838,826 senior citizens had jabbed themselves against the lethal COVID-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said that no patient had died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.