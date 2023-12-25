Open Menu

Demand For 'cakes' Goes Up As Christian Community Celebrates Christmas With Zeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) As the Christian community across Pakistan was celebrating their grand festival of Christmas on Sunday, the bakeries have designed and displayed a variety of 'cakes' decorated with images of Santa Clause, a Christmas tree, and other related themes to attract buyers with high demand.

A huge crowd was witnessed at the sweet shops and bakeries to place orders for the customized cakes and sweets, according to a report aired by a private news channel.

“This Christmas season, people are mostly placing huge orders to send gifts as well to celebrate the occasion with zeal and enthusiasm," said a citizen.

Various cakes, cupcakes, and other delights decorated with Santa, a Christmas tree, and other Christmas themes are the favourite choice of the people, especially children and we have displayed special designs which are highly appreciated by customers, said a famous bakery.

A buyer commented there was no Christmas without cakes and sweets, “For me, Christmas celebrations are synonymous with cakes and sweets.

"I am not only booking cakes for my family but also my friends and relatives, as this is our tradition to gift cakes and sweets while visiting each other on Christmas,” he added.

Different brands and eateries are offering good discounts for a variety of cakes on the occasion of Christmas to attract more customers, said another buyer.

The majority of government and private organizations are organizing 'Christmas cake-cutting ceremonies' where huge orders were placed to hold special functions said a worker in the bakery, adding, however, the demand of cake is in high demand.

A local bakery worker said the festival attracts a large number of customers who bought sweets and cakes to take as a gift for their family and friends.

More Stories From Pakistan