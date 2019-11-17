UrduPoint.com
Demand For Construction Of Kalakhatai-Narowal-Kartarpur Road

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Demand for construction of Kalakhatai-Narowal-Kartarpur road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Majlis-e-Quaid-e-Azam's Additional Secretary General Dr Ehsan Zafar has demanded re-construction of Kalakhatai Road which leads to Narowal-Kartarpur.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said thousands of people use personal and private vehicles on Kalakhatai Road daily but it had not been repaired for years. He said the road had been in ruins which had taken several lives so far in accidents.

He said the road leads to the newly-opened Karatrpur Corridor and it was the shortest route to the corridor from Lahore.

He said while the government was giving special importance to tourism, this road should be upgraded and rehabilitated, adding the dualisation of road was also important.

Ehsan said Lahore Ring Road Eastern Bypass also meets Kalakhati Road and re-construction of the road would facilitate people of Narang, Baddomalhi, Narowal, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and Kartarpur.

He demanded of the government for immediate restoration of the road to facilitate masses.

