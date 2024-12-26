Open Menu

Demand For Crunchy Peanuts Increases As Winter Peaks

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Crunchy peanuts, a favourite dry fruit for a large majority of people, is in high demand currently with dropping of mercury as shopkeepers and vendors are getting good business from it across the country as well as in Sargodha.

Peanuts remain favourite dry fruit for entertainment during gossiping, sessions or watching tv in chilly evenings, giving shopkeepers opportunity to earn more money in this season. Many vendors on pushcarts are also seen selling the seasonal delight at every corner of the city. There is no specific age group of peanut lovers and everyone including children, youngsters, middle-aged or older people cannot stop their hands until they finished the peanuts serving placed in front of them.

The festival season is the biggest season for the groundnuts business and all types of those are in high demand. Peanuts are not only tasty but also nutritious and provide necessary energy to the body.

Many vendors serve passers-by hot peanuts on their wooden carts on roads. A peanut vendor Ghulam Rasool, said people crave hot and spicy peanuts in the chilly weather and since their price is economical, the demand is high.

Children particularly prefer to have these nuts in winter, said Aslam. According to a shopkeeper, they earn more money in winter season from peanut as they sell four thousand bags in the whole month.

From morning till night, people come here and they buy mostly peanuts, he added. Peanuts have strong association with the winter season. According to health experts, peanuts have many nutrients and they carry more quantity of calcium which is useful for the old age persons. Peanuts contain Vitamin C and Vitamin E, which can prevent signs of aging like wrinkles, they added.

