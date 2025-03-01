Demand For Dates Soars As Ramazan Begins
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The holy month of Ramazan has led to a significant surge in demand for dates, a fruit renowned for its delicious taste and numerous health benefits. Rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, dates are a popular choice among Muslims worldwide.
In accordance with Islamic tradition, dates are a crucial item for "Iftar," the meal eaten to break the fast. The custom of consuming dates at the start of Iftar is deeply rooted in Islamic practices, with Muslims globally opting to eat dates before any other food.
According to local vendors, dates have become the top-selling fruit in Ramazan, with many fruit sellers dedicating their stalls and carts exclusively to dates. "Dates are our best-selling item during Ramazan, and we offer a variety of types to cater to different tastes," said a dates seller in the local market.
In Sukkur and Khairpur districts, popular date varieties include Arabian dates, Sindhi Aseel, Karblain, Irani Rabai, and others.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Demand for Dates soars as Ramazan begins3 minutes ago
-
Ramazan brings surge in Mosque attendance3 minutes ago
-
Injured Police Officer airlifted to Karachi for treatment3 minutes ago
-
PU organises sports day3 minutes ago
-
Traffic police issue 242 challans on violations during 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister visits THQ hospital Bhera23 minutes ago
-
Health experts advise balanced diet during Ramazan23 minutes ago
-
RPO leads awareness walk against kite flying23 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore holds open court, pledges compensation for victims24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Suthra Punjab' campaign in Bhakkar34 minutes ago
-
CTD seeks public assistance in identifying suicidal of Akora blast53 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police make special security arrangements for Ramazan53 minutes ago