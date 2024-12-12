Demand for dry fruits soars in capital amid winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The demand for dry fruits has surged in the capital as the winter season is at its peak and people are considering taking them as tasty, healthy, and useful items during this season.

Some people use dry fruits in dishes specially prepared in the winter season, like Gajar ka halwa (a sweet dish made of carrots), sohn halwa (a sweet made with maida, milk and dry fruits) etc. Bakeries and sweet shops also incorporate dry fruits in sweets to make them more tasteful and healthy.

Regardless of price, the demand for dry fruits was at its peak as the rush of customers spotted at several dry fruit shops.

A dry fruit seller, Pervaiz Khan told APP, “The demand for dry fruit is at its peak” because people love to eat them in winter, and it also reduces the effect of cold air on the body.

He also said that as compared to last year, the prices of most items have increased due to an increase in the prices of services used for the cultivation of dry fruit and also to reach the end users, like transport, labour, etc.

On inquiry of prices, the shopkeeper said that prices of dry fruits vary depending on quality and origin. As almonds range from Rs 4,800 to Rs 5,600 per kg, while walnuts cost Rs 1400-1,800 per kg, Khan said adding that Cashews, figs, and pine nuts are priced at roundabout Rs 3,600, Rs 4,000, and Rs 14,000 per kg, respectively.

He specifically called peanuts the most affordable and best-selling product whose prices depend on the type of area where they were produced; he said that peanuts were produced in mainly three regions of the country: Parachinar, Chakwal, and Gujjar Khan, with prices of 1200, 720, and 640 per kg, respectively.

A customer, Muhammad Ahmed, said that winter was the best season to consume these dry fruits as they gave enough energy and also reduced the effect of the cold air in this weather, he also called dry fruits a healthy diet in this season.

A female customer said, “I want to purchase these dry fruits so that I can use them in the Gajar ka halwa for garnishing, taste and health perspective.

The sale of sweets in which these dry fruits were used was also enhanced due to the effect of the season.

The online sale of dry fruits has also seen a boost, with e-commerce platforms offering competitive prices. However, some online sellers face challenges with cancelled orders and increased costs.

An online store owner said, “Online selling of dry fruits is very appealing during winter.” Adding, “We offer very affordable and competitive prices.”

"Most customers order online but when goods reach the addresses people usually cancel the order which raises the cost of the goods," the owner added.

The supply of dry fruits involves sourcing from various regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Punjab. Suppliers have reported increased costs due to transportation and farming expenses reason behind the rise in the prices of dry fruit.

Supplier of dry fruit from Gilgit Baltistan, Wazir Hashmat told APP that he supplied dry fruit items from all parts of the country and sent them to Lahore, where the main market of dry fruits exists, adding that “We obtain pine nuts from Balochistan province, walnuts from Gilgit Baltistan & Balochistan, and peanuts from most of the parts of Punjab, and so on.

He also said that prices of dry fruit items increased at farmers' end while other costs associated with transportation also enhanced its value.

Clinical Nutrition, Ayesha Haq told APP, “Dry fruit is a complete diet full of proteins and calories required by a healthy body” adding that dry fruits are nutrient-dense foods that contain high nutrients but relatively low in calories.

“Nutrient-dense foods contain vitamins, minerals, complex carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats that are also beneficial for children and old age people, especially in winter,” Haq said.

She added that the consumption of dry fruit items keeps the inner body temperature warm which escalated its value in the winter.

She focused on the consumption of at least one dry fruit item daily for the maintenance of health and also to keep the inner organs of the body warm.