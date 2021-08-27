UrduPoint.com

Demand For Fresh Polls 'illogical' As Fazl Has No Representation In Parliament: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:18 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Mualana Fazlur Rehman's demand for fresh elections was 'illogical since he had no representation in the country's Parliamentary system

The present government would complete its five-year constitutional term, he said in a news statement while reacting to Mualana Fazlur Rehman's media talk in Multan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would also emerge victorious in the next general elections on the basis of its stellar performance which based on serving the nation, he added.

Referring to Fazlur Rehman current political status, Farrukh said the 12th man, who did not have any role in the Parliamentary system of Pakistan for the first time, was panting like a fish out of water.

He said Mualana Fazalur Rehman and other politicians who faced the worst-ever defeat in July 25, 2018 polls would never forget that elections.

The minister said it seemed that Fazlur Rehman still considered himself as a part of the Parliamentary system, but he should know that the only parliamentary leadership was invited to the national security meetings.

He said 'rejected' Fazl had once again openly expressed his frustration and failures in the media talk. His lobbying against holding of local government elections was justified as his party did not have any roots at union council and wards level, the minister added.

Farrukh said the public rallies and meetings of leaderships of the parties to the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were nothing but a bid to revive a 'dead horse'.

Their efforts to cause any harm to the government would prove futile as parties of the alliance (PDM) had incoherent ideologies, he added.

The minister said after exhausting all the options including protests, long march anden mass resignations to destabilize the government, the people, who used to come into the power through backdoors, were now hurling accusations over the state institutions for their failures.

He said the PTI had set a tradition of issuing yearly performance reports while being in the power. The erstwhile governments of opposition parties had nothing to share with public during their respective tenures, he added.

