Demand for Lahore General Hospital land to be considered sympathetically: member standing committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Health Member Dr Seemi Bukhari (MNA) has said that the longstanding demand for provision pf land for the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and Ameer-Uddin Medical College would be considered sympathetically.

She made this announcement in a meeting on Friday while reviewing the steps taken at the Lahore General Hospital for diagnosis, treatment, prevention and public awareness of patients suffering from corona and dengue.

She said that efforts would be made to provide 2800-kanal land by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Seemi Bukhari also spoke about availability of quality healthcare in the hospital and admired the observance of discipline. Appreciating the performance of Principal PGMI Professor Mohammad Al-freed Zafar, she said that such officers were the asset to the government and they would be encouraged in every possible way so that the best results could be seen in all government hospitals.

While talking to reporters, Dr Bukhari said that Pakistanis living abroad benefited from the helpline set up at PGMI and Lahore General Hospital during the Corona epidemic. She said that she would submit the suggestions of medical experts to the Federal government regarding the current wave of corona and the steps taken to understand it.

Dr Seemi Bukhari lauded the front line heroes among doctors, nurses and paramedics during the Corona epidemic and said that the health sector was top priority of the government and all possible steps were being taken in this regard as per the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Principal PGMI Prof. Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar gave the briefing to the MNA about the facilities provided in the hospital and said that with the availability of 2800 kanals of land, Amir Uddin Medical College's campus, hostels, employees' residential colony and the construction of the new hospital would bring great relief and improve the treatment procedure of patients.

Professor Alfreed Zafar said that the epidemic of corona had not been completely eradicated so far across the country so students, common citizens and hospital visitors need to ensure full implementation of government SOPs so that they remain safe from this epidemic. He said that corona test had been made mandatory for every patient before the operation in the General Hospital and this facility was being provided free of cost.

Later, she paid a detailed visit to various departments of the hospital and inquired about the facilities available to the patients and their families.