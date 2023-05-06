UrduPoint.com

Demand For "Level Playing Field" Not Obstacle In Elections: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui on Saturday said that a demand for a "Level Playing Field" was not an obstacle in the way of elections

Talking to a private news channel, he clarified that the demand of a "Level Playing Field" is not about Nawaz Sharif or Maryum Nawas personal agenda, but it is about disqualifying and ridiculing a democratic popular leader of the country by bringing him under false charges through political revenge.

The PML-N wants to be redressed all of the abuses and all the false cases to be dropped, which will increase respect for the institutions, he added.

The senator asserted that the election will be held on time and it doesn't matter who is qualified or not, PML-N just wants the country's economy and security issues to be resolved before going to the elections.

"Apart from this, it is also important to complete the ongoing deal with the IMF", he added.

On a question about negotiating with PTI on the issue of the election, he said that there is no element of democratic thinking or understanding in the party of PTI, while it is necessary to have an open heart and courage to negotiate.

He further said that dissolving the provincial assemblies was a political mistake of PTI for which they now want to punish the entire nation.

He also said that PML-N never believes in the politics of confrontation, so we condemn the raid on Pervaiz Elahi's house in Gujrat.

