Demand for masks, sanitizers shoot up in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Amid concerns over coronavirus, the sale for preventive products including surgical masks,hand sensitizers and gloves were shot up all over the country including Federal capital and markets are facing shortage of stocks due to overwhelming demand.

Citizens faced difficulties in finding face masks and hand sanitizers as the products went almost out of the market due to a hike in their demands amid coronavirus fear across the country.

According to Medical stores and vendor selling cloth masks on roads, the visitors witnessed to lined up outside stores to purchase boxes of face masks to help protect themselves as there had as yet been no major shortages here due to its increase demand.

There is gradual jump in the demand of face mask and many of the stores are placing new orders to meet the demand, said another Store owner.

He also suggested that face masks and hand sanitizer are the best protection against the virus, despite that there is surge in demand for face masks.

Leading pharmacy worker in capital talking to private news channel claimed the demand for masks had seen a sudden increase and boxes containing 100 masks were sold in couple of hours.

"Our medical store ran out of masks and we ordered for more stocks, adding, we have sold nearly 300 masks from yesterday", said Pharmacy owner in super market.

There are different types of surgical, medical and safety masks in the market, with each one having its own functionality and usage guidelines, said a citizen Umer Ikram.

However, on the other hand, cashing in on demand, some of the owners of medical stores have increased prices of surgical masks and health officials have blamed the shortage on hoarders.

The doctor also advised people that if they are healthy they no need to wear masks and that citizens should focus on maintaining hygiene and washing hands to remain healthy.

Pharmacy owners also assured that we will enhance the availability of protective items in store for the general people at reasonable prices as the government taking strict action against the hoarders.