Demand For Resignation Elected Prime Minister, Illogical: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:51 PM

Demand for resignation elected Prime Minister, illogical: Usman Dar

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said, that demand of chief Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Moulana Fazlur Rehman for resignation of a democratically elected Prime Minister was illogical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said, that demand of chief Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Moulana Fazlur Rehman for resignation of a democratically elected Prime Minister was illogical.

Talking to a private news channel he said, it was clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not resign at any cost.

The Moulana had never knocked the doors of courts or election commission for their reservations regarding rigging in last general elections.

Dar said the government had not created any trouble for JUI-F march; instead the participants of the long march were facilitated.

