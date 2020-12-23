Demand for return of fugitive Nawaz Sharif reached British Parliament: Dr. Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday said that the demand for the return of fugitive Nawaz Sharif reached the British Parliament.

In a tweet, he said that British MP Stephen Timms said Britain was bound to return Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Western public opinion is aware of Nawaz Sharif's corruption, adding that all avenues are closed for him except appearing before courts in Pakistan.