Demand for used warm cloths increases as winter sets in

(@FahadShabbir)

With the advent of winter season, a large number of people have started visiting 'Lunda' bazaars in the city to buy woolen clothes in affordable prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) With the advent of winter season, a large number of people have started visiting 'Lunda' bazaars in the city to buy woolen clothes in affordable prices.

Vendors and shopkeepers of the stuff say more customers are visiting them this year as compared to previous year. All kinds of winter wear and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweatshirts and jackets are seen displayed in front of stalls, shops and weekly bazaars to attract customers. Such stalls and makeshift shops could be seen at Clock Tower Chowk, Madni Chowk, Chowk Gaddafi, Fountain Chowk, Hussainagahi Bazaar, Gardezi Market and many other places in the city.

A customer, Nouman Fayyaz, told APP that he had been buying used warm cloths every year from these bazaars, but second-hand clothes had also become expensive this year.

He said the prices of used clothes were rising and shopkeepers were charging almost double rates as compared to last year.

He said the shopkeepers had increased the rates of used cloths after some well-to-do families had also started buying such clothes.

Another second-hand clothes dealer Ramzan Hussain said he had purchased the clothes at exorbitant rates from wholesale dealers of other cities and that was why he had increased rates of the clothes.

He said increased expenses of transportation, rent of shops and stalls had also forced them to increase the prices of their stuff.

Mumtaz Khan, another used clothes dealer at Madni Chowk said business was going very well these days in the initial days of the winter season as the demand for winter clothes had risen considerably.

He said sale would be doubled in the next few days and they were expecting even more business in the days to come.

Mushtaq Hussain, a customer in the same bazaar, said, "These bazaars are offering cheap and inexpensive clothes, because prices of new winter clothing had gone out of the reach of common man. We rush to the second-hand clothe stalls where we get good clothes at affordable rates," he added. He also complained about high prices of the cloths this season.

The scribe witnessed high prices at the Lunda bazaars where shopkeepers were demanding Rs 500 for a second-hand shirt, Rs 1100 to 1500 for a leather jacket, Rs 150 to 200 for a muffler, Rs 80 for socks, Rs 350 to 500 for trousers and shoes were being soled for Rs 600 to 1000 at these bazaars.