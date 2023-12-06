Open Menu

Demand Of Chicken Corn Soup Increases Following Drop Of Temperature

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 09:03 PM

The demand for chicken corn soup has increased manifold in the city following a significant drop in mercury levels where a great rush is being seen on its outlets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The demand for chicken corn soup has increased manifold in the city following a significant drop in mercury levels where a great rush is being seen on its outlets.

At night, Peshawarties and visitors are seen gathering in front of stalls of corn soup made of chickens, eggs, and others delectable ingredients to keep themselves warm in winter.

The increasing chill has multiplied the demand for chicken corn soup in Peshawar known as the city of hospitality where people of other districts can also be seen in large numbers, enjoying chicken soup either by standing near its stalls or sitting in shops and restaurants at night.

Residents of Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, and Khyber have started coming to Peshawar where they enjoy winter food like chicken corn soup, Chappli Kabab, and other cuisines during winter.

The vendors set up their temporary stalls at various bazaars and squares including Qissa Khwani, Hashtnagri, Tehkal, and cantonment to earn maximum capital.

"I came from Wapda Town Nowshera to enjoy the Peshawari corn soup that is full of taste and energy," said Professor Ehtisham Qaiser while talking to APP at Qissa Khwani.

He said the use of extra ingredients and sauces makes it more attractive and delectable. People get boiled eggs, chicken pieces, chicken liver, and aromatic spices in a single cup.

Muhammad Khurshid, a resident of Pabbi while taking a sip of soup at Hashtnagri bazaar said that even though there was so much dust around the stall, he could not resist the temptation of the Peshawari corn soup.

Azmat Ali, a vendor shopkeeper said chicken corn soup was high in demand, and last night, he prepared three drums of corn soup and it was all sold out like hotcakes.

He said chicken corn soup was a good edible to sell during the evenings and we open shop at 6 pm every day giving people high rush. A plain bowl of chicken corn soup costs Rs 60 and each addition adds Rs 20 more, he said. He said that most people take their parcel home to keep their loved ones warm.

