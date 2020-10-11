Demand of colorful quilt, blankets increases manifold across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :With temperatures dropping each passing day, the demand of quilts and blankets have increased manifold across the country including the capital where colorful and patterned quilts can be seen displayed outside of these shops for gripping the attention of public.

Like every year, a variety of 'modern,' polyester comforters are available in the market which are cheaper, lighter and more compact customers still prefer the traditional, handmade razai or cotton comforters.

According to citizen, with the start of this season quilt makers were seen busy in stitching hand-made quilts on the rooftops of their workplace for customers in the capital as in the peak of winter quilts sell like hotcakes.

People tend not only to buy new quilts but many take out their old worn quilts to give them a makeover keeping the makers busy and the trade flourishing in the capital, said a citizen Ali Iftikhar while speaking to APP news.

A shop owner selling winter stuff in Rawalpindi said, his profession is seasonal and they started their business in September that lasts until February.

However, work on mattresses and pillows continues all year.

A large numbers of female customers could be seen buying ready-made quilts and blankets from shops at Sitara Market, Aabpara market, Karachi Company, Peshawar Mor and Commercial Market, a women citizen Asia Ikram added.

Another quiltshop owner added that cotton products are more warmer than polyester ones, saying that people also prefer to call workers to their homes because shopkeepers switched the original cotton with lower quality material.

Saira Shoaib a citizen at Sitara Market said i am buying ready made quilts, as they are affordable.

Sana Yasir said we usually use traditional blankets and handmade quilts and in start of every winter we mostly repaired it and washed it.

A shopkeeper in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi said his shop is one of the oldest in town, and in every winter season most people bought quilts for guests and domestic employees, as well as for dowries and we are providing best quality low price items to our customers.