Demand Of Fish Increases As Winter Approaches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The demand of fish has increased as is evident from the increasing number of stalls set up in different markets of twin cities.

Several markets including Melody market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super market, Super market, Aabpara, F-10, F11, G10 Markaz, Commercial Market, Saddar, Raja Bazaar and other places witnessed an increase in the number of fish stalls and are doing good business.

According to fish sellers, the sale of different kinds of fish including Dambra, Rohu, Mahasher, Thela fish, Salmon and Silver has increased as people from all ages are thronging fish sale points.

Families of different social classes and specially youngsters were seen at these outlets to beat the cold, said a customer.

A fish seller named Amjad while talking to APP said that price has been increased to 1,600 which was around 1,200 last year.

"We are receiving many orders and some want deep-fried fish, some prefer tawa machi", he added.

Sahil Zaidi, a resident of Islamabad, said that the per kg price of fish has increased during this season compared to last year. "Due to the increase in the price of fish, people with low-income face difficulties in purchasing fish, especially during the winter season", he said.

Bar-be-que fish points are also attracting fish lovers as it provides a unique and different taste, said another customer.

A large number of temporary fish stalls in markets and roads are cashing in on the trend and setting up fried fish stalls outside their outlets to attract customers, said a pedestrian.

