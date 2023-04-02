UrduPoint.com

Demand Of Mosquito Nets Increased Despite Exorbitant Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Demand of mosquito nets increased despite exorbitant rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The demand for mosquito nets has increased with the advent of the summer season despite exorbitant rates, as most of the people prefer these nets to protect themselves and their children from mosquitoes and other insects.

A large number of vendors have set up their stalls on the road side and many shopkeepers have also displayed mosquito nets outside their shops to attract customers.

The mosquito nets were available in five different sizes and colours with different rates starting from Rs1000 to 3,000 in the city and suburban areas. The shopkeepers and vendors have also announced the fixed prices of the nets and left no option for buyers to bargain.

A citizen Ghulam Muhammad on Sunday told APP that he had purchased a full-size mosquito bed net at Rs1200 last year but the rate has been increased to Rs 2,250 this year. He said that adjusting the net at his bed protect him from mosquito and other insects for proper sleep without any disturbance.

He said the rising rates of these essential items would be beyond the reach of a common man if there would be no check and balance on it.

Another citizen, Syed Imtiaz Aslam said that mosquito net was much needed for newborn babies to protect their soft skin from mosquito and other insects bites, adding he has purchased a small size mosquito net for his minor son at Rs1350.

A vendor at Syedwala bypass Arbaz Ali told that he used to purchase all sizes of mosquito nets from a dealer at high rates and he was getting minimum profit on it. He said the citizens also became selective and they used to spend more than an hour on bargaining for a mosquito net.

He said the sale of these nets was low as compared to the last year due to high prices. He said it was not possible to sell these items at the prices of last year as he could not afford a loss in his small investment business.

Another stall owner, Shafqat stated that the demand for summer season items including caps, gloves, sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets have been increased at his stall.

He said the sale of these items has increased as most middle-class families prefer these items during the summer season, adding he has some permanent customers as he was running the stall at the same point for the last five years.

It was observed that there was no proper check and balance for fluctuating rates of these items.

The prices of summer season items were totally different at each stall, however, the quality of these items has also been noticed as sub-standard.

Related Topics

Business Road Sale Man Same Sunday All From

Recent Stories

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Int ..

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

51 minutes ago
 UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

2 hours ago
 Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Z ..

Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

3 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWAâ€™s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWAâ€™s achievements in AI and data man ..

3 hours ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.