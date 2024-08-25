Demand of mosquito nets increases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The demand of mosquito nets has increased in Sargodha as the production of the insect increased due to recent monsoon rains.

Hundreds of vendors have set up their stalls at roadsides and many shopkeepers also displayed mosquito nets outside their shops to attract customers. The mosquito nets in the market are available in five different sizes and colorus, ranging from Rs1500 to Rs1900 in the city and suburbs.

A citizen, Muhammad Hassan Khichi, told APP here on Sunday that he had purchased a full-size bed net for protection from mosquitoes and other insects for proper sleep.

Another citizen, Muhammad Atif, said that a mosquito net was much needed for newborn babies, adding that he had purchased a small-size net for his three-month-old kid.

A vendor at 85-Jhal Bypass Sillanwali, Muhammad Usman, said that he purchased small-size mosquito nets for Rs 500 to Rs650 from the dealers and sell at Rs600 to Rs700. However, the rates of other nets are from Rs1700 to Rs1950.

He said that he used to sell 20 to 25 nets daily and the demand was increasing.