Demand of mosquito nets on rise in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

With onset of summer the demand of mosquito nets has substantially increased as the citizens want to keep themselves safe from mosquitos and other seasonal insects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :With onset of summer the demand of mosquito nets has substantially increased as the citizens want to keep themselves safe from mosquitos and other seasonal insects.

Amid the high demand of bed nets a number of stalls have been set up alongside the thoroughfares of Islamabad and Rawalpindi selling large and small bed nets in different colors and sizes.

"I sell different items alongside the Grand Trunk road as per the demand of weather and sell bed nets in May and June at the adjoining point of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as bed nets became the most sought item", said Saleem Shiekh a hawker at Rawat road.

Talking to APP on Tuesday he said, he has different variety of nets including hi Charlie bed nets, sliding nets for double and single bed, lace flower dome nets ranging from Rs500 to 5000.

Most of the people buy bed nets for newly born babies to protect them against mosquito bites.

Arshad Waheed another net seller at Peshawar Mor interchange said he sell around 10 to 15 bed nets daily and people like to buy nets in dark colors as dark color nets seemed beautiful and did not get dirty soon comparatively then light colors.

Meanwhile, buyers have complaint about the skyrocketing prices of nets, and said that prices of mosquito nets should not be beyond the reach of a common man, so, he may purchase it.

"Last year I bought a small size bed net for Rs300 and this year it cost me Rs800" said Saima Akhtar a house wife at Karchi Company.