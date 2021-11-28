UrduPoint.com

Demand Of Rented Blankets, Beds Soar At Temporary Residential Points

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Demand of rented blankets, beds soar at temporary residential points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :With the advent of winter season, a large number of vendors have set up their stalls of rented blankets, pillows and traditional beds (Charpoy) at temporary residential points near general bus stand, truck stands and other areas of the city.

The transporters and passengers were the main customers of these temporary residential points where they used to spend night by getting these rented items on cheaper rates. The transporters from Balochistan, Karachi, Lahore and other cities prefer to stay at these points instead of hotels and rented rooms with high cost.

A stall owner near general bus stand Bahawalpur bypass, Saleem Nawaz told this news agency that he had been running the business from last many years and earning handsome amount in every winter season. He said that he offered one traditional bed (Charpoy) at Rs 50 per night, charge Rs 50 for blanket and Rs 20 for a pillow per night from each person. He said that transporters were main customers as they get accommodation on cheaper rates. He said that before start of the business in the winter season, he get all the blankets and other items cleaned for use every year.

Muhammad Mukhtar, another stall owner near Vehari Chowk bypass said that about 80 transporters stayed at his point on daily basis during the winter season.

He said that he charged Rs 150 per person for each night because they were also customers of his small hotel from where they used to purchase food for dinner and breakfast.

A transporter Saeed Ali said that he used to drive loaded long vehicle about 10 to 12 hours daily and prefer these points for rest. He said that pick pocketing and swindlers were the only problem at these places as most of the people had been deprived of cash, valuables and documents by these criminals in the past. He said that these points were outside the city areas where the loaded vehicles can be parked easily, while, cheap rates of accommodation was also a major element of staying there.

However, these points were also a security threat due to improper checking, absence of security arrangements and verification of the accommodated people. The staff owners had never asked about identity card and not maintained proper record of the customers before allowing them to stay at these residential points. The police department must provide special focus on the issue in order to prevent any untoward incident.

On the other hand, the customers have also complained poor cleanliness arrangements and dusty bed sheets, pillow covers and blanket covers.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Balochistan Police Business Poor Hotel Vehicles Vehicle Bahawalpur Vehari Criminals All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

11 minutes ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

41 minutes ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

1 hour ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.