Demand of rented blankets, charpoys increases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :With the advent of winter season,a large number of vendors have set up their stalls of blankets, pillows and traditional Charpoys at temporary residential points near general bus stand, truck stands and other areas of the city to rent them out.

Transporters and passengers were main customers of these temporary residential point owners where they used to spend night by getting these rented items at cheaper rates. The transporters from Balochistan, Karachi, Lahore and other cities prefer to stay at these points instead of hotels and rented rooms.

A stall owners near general bus stand, Muhammad Khan told this news agency that he had been running the business for the last five years and earning handsome amount in every winter season.

He said that he offered one traditional bed (Charpoy) at Rs 25 per night, charge Rs 50 for blanket and Rs 10 for a pillow per night from each person. He said that transporters were main customers as they get accommodation at cheaper rates.

Ghulam Fareed, another stall owner near Bahawalpur bypass informed that 60 to 70 persons were his daily customers in winter season while the customers increased in the summer season every year.

He said that he charged Rs 100 per person for each night because they were also customers of his small hotel from where they purchase food during night and morning.

A transporter Jamal Khan said that he used to drive loaded long vehicle about 10 to 12 hours daily and prefer these points for rest. He said that pick pocketing and swindlers were the only problems at these places as most of the people had been deprived of cash, valuables and documents by these criminals in the past.

However, these points were also a security risk due to improper checking, absence of security arrangements and verification of the accommodated people. The staff owners have never asked about identity card and not maintained proper record to the customers before allowing them to stay at these residential points. The police department must provide special focus on the issue in order to prevent any untoward incident.

On the other hand, customers have also complained poor cleanliness arrangements and dusty bed sheets, pillow covers and blanket covers.