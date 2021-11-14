Demand of warm clothes increases among people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The demand of winter warm clothes witnessed sharp rise among people as evening temperatures have registered a significant decrease residents have been compelled to layer up with sweaters and jackets to keep themselves warm.

Usually, winter starts in the middle of December, but this year, the mercury has dropped earlier setting off the demand for winter woollies in fall.

"We had put summer clothes on clearance sale because the buyers were demanding wool blends, Khaddar and other winter stuff," said Abdul Rauf a shopkeeper in Aabpara Market.

Another Shopkeeper from G-9 Markaz said ,customers are demanding new winter designs and fresh arrival both in stitched and un-stitched or ready to wear clothes at discounted rates as well, adding that imported and high quality garments are the first choice of the buyers, but definitely the shopkeepers keep in mind the budget of the customers.

Adding he said once again hustle and bustle is being witnessed in busy markets of sectors G-9, F-6, F-7, F-10, Aabpara, Commercial Marker, Saddar and Raja Bazaar, which were deserted a few days back.

A university student Muhammad Biala said,"The streets in the markets are flooded with carts of second-hand winter wear for the same reasons. Imported sweaters, jackets and coats have price tags that are far beyond the reach of ordinary citizens, while the quality of locally-made clothing is not even good enough, according to some, to last a single winter".

"I have made several trips to the Sunday market in G-6 and have checked out several roadside carts as well in order to get a few sweaters for the cold season. Instead of buying cheap Chinese-wear, I would rather buy used, branded Italian clothes,".

