UrduPoint.com

Demand Of 'Winter Delights' Increases In Twin Cities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:10 PM

Demand of 'Winter Delights' increases in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :As the temperature turning to cold waves day by day the demand of ''winter delights'' increases among people including different types of soups 'gajar ka halwa', coffee, fried fish,saji,' and dry fruits during evening and nights where people along with families are being seen to enjoy these items in order to keep themselves warm.

A great number of citizens can be seen outside shops and winter food stalls are doing good business due to the rising demand for such foods and huge rush of food lovers are being witnessed on stalls and shops selling The demand of soups, fried fish and 'gajar ka halwa' has increased manifold and fish outlets in different cities were crowded with young customers.

A vendor Raza Saeed from Aabpara market said winter months always bring additional business for them and we continue selling hot Kashmiri tea" and fast food items which usually attract citizens in cold nights.

A shopkeeper at G-p markaz Abdullah Hameed selling chicken corn soup said, winter was the perfect time to earn handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trade mark.

Eateries serving delights attracting significant number of families especially on weekends to enjoy the desi cuisine, Another shopkeeper said that 'halwa' in desi ghee keeps the body warm and this is why it is extensively used in winter.

A group of young girls said, these outlets are attracting a large number of customers after the cold wave has griped country with fog and shopkeepers who decorated their shops with buntings to attract customers. The winter food stalls are doing good business due to the rising demand for the foods.

\395

Related Topics

Business Young Market National University From Love

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

12 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

13 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.