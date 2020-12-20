Demand of Winter wears on rise as mercury dips

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The dipping mercury due to the recent cold wave has increased the demand of the Winter wears in the Federal capital, like other parts of the country, with a large number of buyers thronging markets as well as second hand clothes stalls and weekly bazaars to buy warm stuff.

The night temperatures have registered a significant decrease since the last rain spell in capital city, compelling the citizens to wear warm clothes to keep themselves cozy and safe from diseases.

"As the country was witnessing unusual cold weather due to the changing climatic patterns, it is necessary to take all the precautions to prevent ourselves and especially children from the seasonal diseases which can weak immune system when already the threat of COVID-19 is looming on our heads", Shaista Ameen, a mother of three children said.

"Since few parts of the country including Karachi city is witnessing unusual chilly Winter this year, we should be extra cautious in case of our children and ensure they wear hoods, caps and socks all the time", she said while talking to APP.

Shaista Ameen said, "I have purchased Winter clothes and other accessories in bulk for my children, taking advantage of the discounts being offered by different brands ahead of birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Christmas and New Year celebrations".

Irum Naz, another buyer at a shop of export leftovers, said, "I always buy Winter clothes during the sale offers as it is difficult to buy things at the advent of the season when prices are at peak." She said, "Online shopping websites have made it easier in COVID situation to buy Winter essentials.

I have purchased clothes for my children from a popular online leftovers shopping website at very reasonable rates".

For Akram Shah, who is a retailer of kids wears at Karachi Company, December is the best month of the season to earn huge profit through offering discounts for Christmas, New Year and birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan.

He said "We manage to earn maximum profit of the whole season during this month through offering discounts." The health experts have also advised the citizens to take precautionary measures for protection of children and old ones from Winter related diseases considering their weak immune system.

"The cases of winter-related diseases were on rise due to falling mercury and the parents must take extra care of their children to keep them safe from several infections", Dr. Shoaib, a child specialist, said.

Talking to APP, he said, the best way to prevent from seasonal diseases is to take healthy diet, wear warm clothes and avoid unnecessary visits outside home at night hours.

According to the Spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Khalid Malik, the night temperature in capital city fallen to -02 last night which can persist in the coming days but not likely to reduce further.

The temperatures will rise a little in the coming days but again decrease in the result of the next rain spell which is likely during the last week of December, he pointed out.

The weather experts indicated there were chances of rain during the last three days of the month of December.

