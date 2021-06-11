Demand, supply gap cause power load-management: National Assembly body told

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power Division was informed on Thursday that power load management is being carried out due to widening of demand and supply gap in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power Division was informed on Thursday that power load management is being carried out due to widening of demand and supply gap in the country.

The committee which met with Chaudhry Salik Hussain in the Chair put aside the agenda and discussed the worsening situation of load-shedding especially in the last few days.

Briefing the committee, the Secretary Power Division told that closure of two tunnels of Tarbela dam further worsen the demand and supply gap.However, he said that the situation was improving steadily after the Tarbela Dam becoming functional.

The Committee decided to have a comprehensive briefing on load shedding, in the next scheduled meeting, and asked the Secretary, Power Division to direct the CEOs of all DISCOs to personally resolve the load shedding problem in remote villages.

The Members also expressed their displeasure over the absence of Minister for Power Division Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

They were of the view that the agenda consisting of important Bills could not be discussed without the Minister's input.

The Chairman concurred with the views of Members and said that prolong power outages have become a norm, of the day in different parts of Pakistan, and as legislators they have to face tough question on load shedding.

He said the government should give a plan to resolve the crisis. Members hailing from KPK, Sindh and Punjab said that besides the problem of load shedding, the transformers which were either damaged or burnt down in remote villages were not replaced.

They alleged that people have to give bribe in order to get them replaced.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Mr. Sher Akbar Khan, Ms. Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Malik Anwar Taj, Mr. Saif Ur Rehman, Mr. Lal Chand, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Saira Bano, Mr. Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Mr. Raza Rabani Khar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Shazia Marri, Mr. Zahid Akram Durrani, and Secretary Power Division and senior officers of the relevant Departments.