Demand, supply, rates of fertilizers reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the matters related to the demand and supply of fertilizers and the sale of fertilizer at fixed rates.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Hafiz Mohammad Shafiq, Assistant Director of Agriculture Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq, representatives of Agrochemical Companies, and officers of the Agriculture Extension Department were present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that the supply of fertilizer according to the demand should be ensured throughout the district.

He directed that fertilizer should be provided to the landlords and farmers as per the demand and the supply of fertilizer should be increased.

The sale of fertilizer should also be ensured at a fixed rate.

Representatives of fertilizer companies and fertilizer dealers informed the meeting about the demand and supply of fertilizer.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed the meeting about the need for fertilizer for the Rabi crop.