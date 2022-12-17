UrduPoint.com

Demand, Supply, Sale Of Fertilizers Reviewed In Meeting

Published December 17, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar in the committee room of the DC office to review the demand, supply, and sale of fertilizers at fixed rates in the Bahawalpur district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance said that a timely supply of fertilizer should also be ensured. He asked the fertilizer dealers to sell the fertilizer at a fixed rate.

He said that officers of the Agriculture Department should monitor the field and market regularly.

On this occasion, the Deputy Director of Agriculture said that wheat was cultivated on 740,000 acres of land across the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

