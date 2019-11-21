Demand to bridge gaps in compliance of international treaties under GSP+

Civil society, human rights and workers' rights organisations have demanded of the government to bridge the gaps in compliance of all the international conventions on human and labour rights, both in legislative and administrative systems to ensure citizens of their due rights and entitlements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Civil society, human rights and workers' rights organisations have demanded of the government to bridge the gaps in compliance of all the international conventions on human and labour rights, both in legislative and administrative systems to ensure citizens of their due rights and entitlements.

Addressing a press conference at Islamabad National Press Club on Thursday, Karamat Ali, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) and Shahzad Ahmed, of Bytes for All said implementation on the domestic laws regarding human rights and labour rights was the most serious challenge that the country was confronted with, indicating a chasm between promulgated laws and situation on the ground.

Karamat Ali pointed out that European Union had provided a 10-year trade incentive scheme to Pakistan in the form of Generalised Scheme of Preference (GSP)-Plus for duty-free exports to European Countries. For that Pakistan government had to implement 27 UN conventions and covenants regarding human rights, labour rights, climate change and good governance. After every two years, a report regarding compliance on these treaties was presented in the EU Parliament.

The gaps in compliance were identified and conveyed to Pakistan government for improvement, he added.

Unfortunately, Ali said, little progress had been made during the last six years and there was need to make serious efforts to implement the relevant labour and human rights law.

The next report on Pakistan's performance would be presented in the EU Parliament in January 2020, he added. Two previous reports had indicated gaps, but there was a little progress in this regard, he added.

He also called upon the EU member countries to provide a benchmark for review of the progress on implementation of 27 international treaties for the next four years.

Regarding labour rights, he said Pakistani trade unions were facing difficulty in exercising their rights of association and collective bargaining. There were severe restrictions on human rights organisations as they were unable to exercise their fundamental rights of association and freedom of speech.

He said that according to an ILO report only 5 percent of the labour force was organized under trade unions. This is violation of fundamental right of association, he added.

Ali said a representative meeting of trade unions and their federations was held in Islamabad on 19th November in which majority of the unions and associations had decided to form a unified confederation of the workers. In this regard he announced that a national level convention would be held on January 11 and 12 to formalize the labour confederation.

They said civil society had prepared a memorandum to be presented to the government for improvement of human rights and labour rights situation in the country.

The government had been asked to raise minimum age for work in all federal/provincial laws to 18 years to harmonise it with the age of completion of compulsory schooling laws and take necessary measures to provide free and compulsory education to all children for effective abolition of child labour; devise specific law in compliance with the ILO Convention No.111 to ensure the right to equal pay for work of equal value; and add specific clause in all provincial labour laws ensuring equal pay for equal work and increase minimum wage in accordance with the rising cost of living due to inflation and other factors.