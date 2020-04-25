Demand to open Industries Supply Chain to be placed on agenda with Chief Minister : Chief Secretary Sindh

A delegation of Karachi Industries Forum (KIF) called on Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at his office here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Karachi Industries Forum (KIF) called on Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at his office here on Saturday.

Sindh Home Secretary, Commissioner Karachi and Secretary of Industries were also present on the occasion, according to an official communique.

In the meeting, the delegation demanded of the chief secretary to open Industries Supply Chain. The delegation said that those industries which had been allowed to open should also be permitted to make its Supply Chain operational.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah responding to the demand said that an item of Industries Supply Chain would be placed on the agenda of a meeting of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said that E-Commerce was a big field and the government was also making Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the purpose.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all the industries would had to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He informed the delegation that some big supermarkets of Karachi had been sealed for contravention of the SOPs.