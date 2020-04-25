UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demand To Open Industries Supply Chain To Be Placed On Agenda With Chief Minister : Chief Secretary Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:38 PM

Demand to open Industries Supply Chain to be placed on agenda with Chief Minister : Chief Secretary Sindh

A delegation of Karachi Industries Forum (KIF) called on Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at his office here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Karachi Industries Forum (KIF) called on Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at his office here on Saturday.

Sindh Home Secretary, Commissioner Karachi and Secretary of Industries were also present on the occasion, according to an official communique.

In the meeting, the delegation demanded of the chief secretary to open Industries Supply Chain. The delegation said that those industries which had been allowed to open should also be permitted to make its Supply Chain operational.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah responding to the demand said that an item of Industries Supply Chain would be placed on the agenda of a meeting of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said that E-Commerce was a big field and the government was also making Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the purpose.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all the industries would had to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He informed the delegation that some big supermarkets of Karachi had been sealed for contravention of the SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

41 minutes ago

Chief Minster imposes ban on Iftaar parties

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

CDA asked to revise building byelaws in light of C ..

2 minutes ago

'No evidence' people with coronavirus are immunise ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.