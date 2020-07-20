Demarcation for neighborhood councils, village Panchayat from July 27

District administration and local government department would formally start process of demarcation of neighborhood councils in city areas and village Panchayat in rural areas in district from July 27, as part of preparations for the next local government elections

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration and local government department would formally start process of demarcation of neighborhood councils in city areas and village Panchayat in rural areas in district from July 27, as part of preparations for the next local government elections.

This was stated by officials in a briefing at a meeting chaired by Punjab minister for management and professional development department (MPDD) Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi here Monday.

Deputy director local government Zaman Wattu said that a committee headed by district election commissioner has been formed for the demarcation.

He said that initial lists of demarcation would be made public on August 21 for inviting objections. Objections would be filed from August 21 to September 4 and the authority concerned would hear and decide objections till September 19.

Final lists would be made public on September 27.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the district was composed of four town committees, four municipal committees, and four tehsil councils. He added that there were 665 Mauzas and 67 neighbourhood councils in the district. He said that number of seats for general, minorities and women would depend on population of village Panchayat and neighbourhood councils.

Speaking on the occasion Punjab MPDD minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that the new local government system was a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that local government elections would help resolve problems of the people at their door step and would usher in an era of robust development.

MPAs Faisal Akram Niazi, Nishat Khan Daha, Khawar Shah and Hamid Yar Haraj besides officials attended the meeting.